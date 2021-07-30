Supreme Court’s Declaration On Buni: Govs Hold Emergency Meeting Today

Published:

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress will today (Friday) hold an emergency meeting in Abuja.At the meeting, the governors will discuss Saturday’s APC state and local government congresses as well as the implication of Wednesday’s judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo State governorship election for the party.The Chairman of the APC in Borno State and Chairman of the party’s Chairmen’s Forum, Ali Bukar Dalori, who gave these hints in an interview with one of our correspondents in Maiduguri, stated that the outcome of the meeting would determine whether or not the party would go ahead with state and local government congresses scheduled to start on Saturday (tomorrow).But the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party at a press conference in Abuja insisted that the congresses would begin on Saturday as scheduled.The committee dismissed claims that the Supreme Court in its judgment on the Ondo State governorship election declared Mai Bala Buni’s chairmanship of the caretaker panel illegal.But a former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Dr Muiz Banire, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, advised the party against holding the congresses in view of the controversy over the judgment as it affected Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State.There were reports on Wednesday that all the seven Supreme Court Justices who gave judgments on the Ondo State governorship election agreed on the constitutional point that a sitting governor could not hold the dual elective position of governor and party national chairman.The apex court in its judgment declared the Ondo State Governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, winner of the state 2020 election and dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).The Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), had on Wednesday said, “The technical point that saved the Governor Akeredolu was that Jegede failed to join Governor Mai Mala Buni in the suit.“The Supreme Court has just weaponised all those that would be aggrieved by the APC congresses to proceed to court to challenge the competence of the Buni-led committee to organise the congresses and national convention.”Govs are meeting on Friday, we will know direction after parley – Chair, APC chairmen’s forumThe Chairman of the APC Chairmen’s Forum, Dalori, said that the party headquarters had directed state chapters to continue with the preparations for the congresses.When our correspondent in Borno State asked him if the party was going ahead with the congresses, Dalori stated, “You know I am a loyal party man …The party communicated to us to continue with preparations for the congresses pending the outcome of their meeting tomorrow.“The state governors are meeting tomorrow so I cannot categorically say whether we’ll hold the congresses or they will say we should postpone them.“The governors have converged on Abuja for an emergency meeting tomorrow. After that meeting, we’ll know the position of the party and the direction they want to follow. Don’t worry, by tomorrow we shall know what’s going to happen.”But the Lead Counsel to the APC in the suit, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, said, “There is nowhere in the judgment of the majority where the efficacy of the office of our national chairman was questioned.“If anything, what happened was that the judgment of the tribunal that says that the holding of party position doesn’t contravene section 183 of the constitution still stands.“That was the judgment that was given by the tribunal and upheld by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. I don’t know why people are attributing so much to the judgment of the minority. It is of no value.”He urged Buni to continue to discharge his responsibilities because he had the law on his side.The Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who also spoke at the briefing, berated party members whom he said were scared of the congresses. He alleged that they were misinforming the public.Akpanudoedehe said, “I want to assure them, the congresses will be fair, transparent and I will advise them to go into their wards and be good party men and not to destroy the party.“At this point in time, on behalf of the caretaker committee, we stand firmly with the national chairman and we declare our unalloyed loyalty to him and the President.”

