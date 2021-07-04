Superstars Okocha, Kanu,Amokachi ,Taribo West etc Attend 2nd Edition Of ACTDF Talent Hunt In Bauchi

Published:

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium hosted the 2nd edition of a talent hunt programme organized by the African Children Talents Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) in Bauchi recently

Nigeria football superstars, JayJay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Daniel Amokachi,Taribo West and others from African countries were present to mentor young talents.

Noah Dallaji, the Chairman of ACTDF, in a statement said the programme advances ACTDF’s vision and mission to discover and develop Nigerian talents, with the ultimate aim of developing the country.

