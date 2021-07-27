Sunday Igboho Returned To Custody After 13 Hours Court Trial In Cotonou

Published:

Cour De’Appel De Cotonou has returned Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to police custody pending further investigation.

The activist was returned to cell after a 13-hour hearing, which ended around 11:20 pm on Monday.

The case was heard behind closed doors as the court limited attendance to lawyers, Igboho’s wife, Ropo, and a few others.

According to reports, Igboho would not be set free. “The problem is with the extradition, and there is a lot of politics going on”.

This means no immediate extradition for the Yoruba youth leader, who has been declared wanted by the government of Nigeria.

It is however unclear if a political solution will be reached between both states or not.

Journalists, monarchs, and supporters who came to court for the case were barred from witnessing his hearing.

They then hung around the court premises until about 7 pm when armed security operatives came to court to eject anyone who was not a person of interest.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at an airport in Cotonou last week and detained at the request of the Nigerian government.

His lawyers requested the release of his wife on the grounds that she had committed no offense against the Nigerian state.

On Thursday, the court answered the prayers and ordered her release and a return of her passport.

Igboho was taken to detention, where he has been up until Monday.

The charges against the Yoruba Nation activist border on arms smuggling, inciting violence, and calling for a secession of the Yoruba from the Nigerian state.

Igboho and his lawyers have denied all allegations leveled against him.

