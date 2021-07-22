Sunday Igboho Extradition Hearing Fails To Hold In Benin Republic Court

Published:

The expectation of supporters and admirers of the Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ighoho to solidarise with him on Wednesday was dashed as the authorities of Benin Republic failed to arraign him in court.





Hearing into Igboho extradition process after he was arrested at a Cotonou airport on Monday night, alongside his wife on their way to Germany did not hold.

Many of his (Igboho) supporters, who had waited in vain to see him started to leave the court premises when the Benin Republic security agency failed to bring him to court.





According to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba, the court where the trial was to take place is called Paequet, and checks indicated that Igboho was still being kept in a detention centre called the Brigade De Criminel near Berlier.





Meanwhile, in a video on the Facebook page of Olayomi Koiki, Igboho’s media aide, the Yorubas in Cotonou were seen singing solidarity songs and demanding freedom for Igboho.

They also demanded an independent nation of Yoruba people. They said they have confidence in the Benin Republic justice system, expressing optimism that Igboho will be freed

