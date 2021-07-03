Sunday Igboho Denies Arrest ( CKN NEWS Live Report From Lagos Protest Venue )

UPDATE ON PROPOSED ( IGBOHO) LAGOS RALLY
Based on the insistence of Yoruba Nation Activist Sunday Igboho to hold his mega rally today in Lagos
CKN News few minutes ago visited the proposed takeoff point of the rally at Gani Fawehinmi park Ojota with no visible sign of any protester
On sight were Policemen and other security agents .
About six fully loaded vehicles with Policemen were sighted by our crew at both sides of the road between Ojota Bus Stop and the link bridge heading towards the old Lagos Ibadan Expressway ( leading to Ketu Bus stop )
No sign of any protester were seen at adjourning streets/roads like Oregun Road ( Inbound and Outbound Ojota ) ,Ogudu Road , adjourning streets like Roju Avenue, Gbadebo Street, Olabisi Street ( All in Ojota ) or even Ikorodu road from Ojota down to Maryland
The Alapare, Ogudu, Oworonshoki Expressway leading into 3rd Mainland Bridge is also free of traffic with no sign of protesters
Though there is anxiety around the area as people are cautious of moving around
The protest though is scheduled to start by 9am
After the initial announcement of postponement, Sunday Igboho's aides came out last night to inform the public that the rally will still hold despite being declared wanted by the DSS
Meanwhile Mr Igboho has debunked the news making the rounds that he was arrested by DSS at Guru Maharaji's shrine around Ibadan yesterday
More Details Later
CKN News Reporting From Ikorodu Road ( Ojota Lagos )
