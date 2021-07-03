Sunday Igboho Denies Arrest ( CKN NEWS Live Report From Lagos Protest Venue )

Published:

UPDATE ON PROPOSED ( IGBOHO) LAGOS RALLY





Based on the insistence of Yoruba Nation Activist Sunday Igboho to hold his mega rally today in Lagos





CKN News few minutes ago visited the proposed takeoff point of the rally at Gani Fawehinmi park Ojota with no visible sign of any protester





On sight were Policemen and other security agents .





About six fully loaded vehicles with Policemen were sighted by our crew at both sides of the road between Ojota Bus Stop and the link bridge heading towards the old Lagos Ibadan Expressway ( leading to Ketu Bus stop )





No sign of any protester were seen at adjourning streets/roads like Oregun Road ( Inbound and Outbound Ojota ) ,Ogudu Road , adjourning streets like Roju Avenue, Gbadebo Street, Olabisi Street ( All in Ojota ) or even Ikorodu road from Ojota down to Maryland





The Alapare, Ogudu, Oworonshoki Expressway leading into 3rd Mainland Bridge is also free of traffic with no sign of protesters





Though there is anxiety around the area as people are cautious of moving around





The protest though is scheduled to start by 9am





After the initial announcement of postponement, Sunday Igboho's aides came out last night to inform the public that the rally will still hold despite being declared wanted by the DSS





Meanwhile Mr Igboho has debunked the news making the rounds that he was arrested by DSS at Guru Maharaji's shrine around Ibadan yesterday





More Details Later





CKN News Reporting From Ikorodu Road ( Ojota Lagos )

