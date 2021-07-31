Stop Offering Our Men Bribes, Police, FRSC Tell Nigerians.

Published:

The Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) urged Nigerians to stop offering their officers a bribe.

They also urged the public to report any officer who demands a bribe.

The two agencies were among participants at a one-day virtual stakeholder dialogue on “effective and sustainable strategies for curbing retail corruption” organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC).

PACAC Executive Secretary Prof Sadiq Radda said citizens have a critical role to play in ending petty (retail) corruption, most of which occur in form of bribery.

He believes retail corruption can be reduced when citizens are law-abiding and comply with the rules, and when institutions play their roles effectively.

“Cutting corners is why we have retail corruption. There are processes for getting things done. We should have respect for process and procedures,” he said.

Radda called for the deployment of technology to automate the processes that are prone to abuse.

He added that government agencies have a duty to provide quality and efficient service delivery to achieve a system where average Nigerians would not need to cut corners or get frustrated.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olaolu Adegbite, of the Force Intelligence Bureau, urged Nigerians to report infractions by officers and men to the X-Squad, the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit and the Police Complaint Response Unit (PCRU).

“The X-Squad monitors unethical conduct. Citizens can approach the squad with information.





“The IG Monitoring Unit also conducts sting operations and arrests officers in the field and makes recoveries. Citizens must provide support through evidence.





“Citizens should stop the act of offering bribe and gratification, which is a crime under the Criminal Code,” he said.

