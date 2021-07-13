Sound Sultan Was A Great Ambassador...Sanwoolu

Published:

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has described late music star Sound Sultan as a great ambassador of Nigeria

This was his tribute

The news of the passing away of talented musical artiste, Olanrewaju Fasasi is a painful one.

As an established pop star, he was a bundle of talent, and used his God-given gifts in music, acting and sports to advance the course of humanity.

Sound Sultan will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.

Beyond just singing, the late star was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

I commiserate with his wife, children and all loved ones on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State and I pray that God grants him eternal rest.

Share This