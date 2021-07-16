Retired Military Officer Forfeits 50 Houses To Family In Lagos

Published:

After a protracted legal tussle, the family of Efunloye Tinubu has taken over property at Akobi Crescent, Surulere after legal tussle that lasted three years.

The land measuring 8.994 acres located at Akobi Crescent, off Fashoro Lane, Surulere, became a subject of legal matter when a retired colonel, Tunde Oyedele challenged the family in a suit number, M/294/2010 asking the state High Court to declare him sole administrator of the land.

After the judgement delivered in 2013 in favour of the family, Colonel Oyedele did not appeal the judgement within the stipulated time required by law.

The development made the family to take possession of the over 50 houses erected on the land as part of the 8.994 acres.

Colonel Oyedele, had testified that he is the owner of the vast area of land measuring 8.994 acres lying at Akobi Crescent, Off Fashoro Lane, Surulere in the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State which is covered by a Deed of Conveyance dated 03/02/1976 and registered as NO: 98 at page 98 in Volume 2263 at the Lands Registry Lagos.

That he purchased the subject matter from the late Madam lyalode Tinubu Family through one Garuba Bakare of Agbole Tinubu, Ojokodo, Abeokuta who acted for and on behalf of the vendor family.

He stated that the subject matter formed a part of the land which originally belonged to late Madam lyalode Tinubu from time immemorial under the Yoruba native law and custom.

He further states that at all times material to the death of his vendor, and thereafter, Garuba Bakare was the Head of the Tinubu Family.

However in his ruling, Justice Atinuke Ipaye of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja dismissed the claimant’s arguement

“I am satisfied that the counter-claimants have established their clear and exclusive possession of the subject property as shown on Exhibits 21(a) (g), 29, and 30,” the judge said.

The court also awarded the sum of N100,000 to the defendant as general damages for the claimant’s unlawful invasion and trespass to the defendant land in Idi Oro, Surulere, Lagos

