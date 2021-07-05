Resource Intermediaries Limited Celebrates @ 15

Published:

Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL), Nigeria’s pre-eminent outsourcing company rolled out the drums on July 1, 2021, in conformity with Covid-19 regulations, to celebrate its 15th year of easing the business burdens of its clients.

Established in 2006, RIL as it is popularly known, has revolutionized the outsourcing industry using a co-competitive mindset to make outsourcing a bonafide and respected human resource management practice. RIL counts the industry wide Outsourcing Expo, which it midwifed, as a key contribution.

With established foot prints in Nigeria and Ghana, RIL has notched up a clientele roster that runs the gamut from banking and finance to manufacturing and conglomerates and beyond.

In the space of 15 years, RIL and its promoters have also pivoted into business service areas from logistics and dispatch with Nimbler Delivery Services and virtual shared office spaces with The Bunker which now has presence in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan. They also offer e-learning services via an e-learning hub at www.sabinow.com.

Speaking on the company’s 15th year anniversary, Soji Oyawoye co-founder and CEO said there was cause for celebration especially “in a country where the mortality rate of businesses is very high. 15 years is a long time for a business in Nigeria. We did not break even nor make a profit until after our fifth year. So the bulk of our growth has occurred only in the last few years of our 15 years, prior to that, there was great pain and beautiful moments thanks to God.”

He also took time to acknowledge and celebrate his colleagues whom he described as “a group of talented and dedicated individuals working tirelessly as a team to develop unique, efficient and cost effective support services. I am glad to have played a role in harnessing this team.”

Members of staff received varying awards during the celebrations which had the company’s pioneer Chairman, Alex Okoh, DG of BPE, in attendance. He described RIL as “a company built on two principles; faith and hardwork.”









