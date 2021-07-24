Public Display Of Wealth Could Lead To Abductions.. DSS Warns

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS), has issued a strong warning to Nigerians on the dangers of displaying their wealth in public. According to the security agency, the act alone, is a dangerous one, which can hamper on the security of such individual.

The Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the Secret Service in Kwara Command, Mr Paul Oduh, issued the warning on Friday, July 23, at a symposium organized by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

In his statement titled, ‘Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara’, Mr Peter disclosed that such display of affluence by wealthy persons attract the likes of armed robbers and kidnappers.

He said, “the uncontrolled exhibition of flamboyant lifestyle and deliberate show of affluence has the potency of attracting kidnappers, bandits and other criminals to one’s self”.

“The period that we are in now, isn’t the best of times to show off in the country, especially when considering current security challenges.”

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements,” he said.

He explained that keeping negative habitual routines, such as keeping late nights all the time, and driving on a particular route everytime can also put individuals under observation by all manner of attackers.

“The country is ravaged by insecurity on daily basis. However, people should not despair, security should be concern of all people and they must be enlightened on it,” he said

Speaking further, Mr. Peter described security tips as protection tips, which when used by an individual, will help protect and safeguard him or her as well as their property.

“Security can never be 100 per cent everywhere in the world. People should be knowledgeable enough on those things they can do to protect themselves.”

“Security denotes free from danger and protection of lives and property where individuals can pursue their lawful activities.”

“There is need to accept that threats exist and people are targets of these threats. This is why people should put in place measures to safeguard themselves from such threats,” he said.

In his closing remarks, he advised people to secure their homes and properties with physical security measures like burglary proofs, protective security gadgets, security lights and perimeter fencing, among others.

He also advised people against showing or displaying their wealth in public places or on social media. According to him, that is one of the easiest way someone can be targeted.”

