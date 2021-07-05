Police Rescue Kidnapped Passengers Along Benin Auchi Expressway

Published:

Nine travellers who were kidnapped along the Benin-Auchi Road early Sunday morning have been rescued by the men of the Edo Police Command at Igieduma Village.





A statement endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo Command, Kotongs Bello, stated that the Command’s men swung into action upon receiving the distress call about the incident and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, leading to the rescue of the victims.

The statement reads: “Today 4/7/2021 at about 0735hrs, operatives of Edo State police command, acting on credible information from members of the public that a 14 Seater Toyota Hiace bus white in colour with Reg. No. XA 525 KRF driven by one Karimu Momoh ‘m’ age 40yrs belonging to a private company heading from Auchi to Benin was intercepted by a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at Igieduma Village along Benin-Auchi Road.





“On receipt of the information, the DPO Ehor Division, CSP BENAFA BENJAMIN immediately swung into action, mobilized his team of Police operatives from Ehor Division of Edo State police command and vigilante group for immediate bush combing. They moved into lgieduma forest reserve.

“The suspected kidnappers on sighting the Police and other team members opened fire. The superior firepower from the team of police operatives made the suspected kidnappers abandon the victims and escaped with bullet wounds into the thick forest. Meanwhile, nine kidnapped victims, (3) males, six (6) females were rescued unhurt. Bush combing still ongoing for possible arrest of the hoodlums/suspected kidnappers.





“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, is calling on the general public and especially communities around Benin-Auchi road to continue to support the Police in its fight against criminality in the state. He further stated that the Command will not relent in its effort in combating crime and criminality in Edo State”.





