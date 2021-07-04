Police Raid Cultists’ Hideout, Rescue Kidnapped Victim, Arrest Suspected Killer Of German, Others

Published:

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested suspected killers of a German in Delta State.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made the disclosure on Saturday in a statement made available to journalists in the state.

“On the 02/07/2021 at about 0230 – 0600hrs, the Area Commander Ughelli Detailed a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante groups and raided suspected hideout of cultists.

“During the raid, one Timothy Ononeme ‘m’ 35yrs old of Imowhe Ekiugbo Ughelli North and one Junior Ogboso ‘m’ of Ogheneweta Street Ughelli were arrested.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are allegedly responsible for the killing of one German Enameg a.k.a Believe who was murdered in front of his wife’s shop on the 25/6/2021 at Iwhrepokpor Community Ughelli North LGA.

“One of the suspect’s Timothy confessed to be leader of Supreme Vikings confraternity in Ughelli and had leadership tussle with late German. Investigation is ongoing,” he noted.

Speaking on rescued kidnap victim, Edafe said “on the 6/5/2021 at about 0837hrs, a distress caller from Felix Ibru Street Osubi reported that his son Tayo Badamasi was kidnapped in the early hours of same date in front of their house along Ughelli road Agbarho by unknown gun men operating with black Toyota Corolla car with Reg no YEN 346 LE black in colour.

“The Police through High tech intelligence gathering, trailed the gang to cemetery road Warri. The DPOS Agbaro Division and ‘A’ Division Warri in a combined effort detailed patrol teams from their respective divisions who went after the kidnappers.

“The unrelenting effort of the patrol teams forced the kidnappers to abandon their victim and fled in their operational vehicle. The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri CSP TY Mahmud who never relented continued to be on the trail of the kidnappers.

“On the 30/6/2021, the effort of the police paid off when the ‘A’ Division Warri Rapid Response team through High tech Intelligence trailed the kidnappers to a mechanic workshop, where one of the suspect Godspower Omosomvofa ‘m’ 39yrs of Otokutu community in Ughelli North LGA went to repair their operational vehicle, the suspect was quickly rounded up and arrested, the black Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. YEN 346 LA used by the hoodlums in perpetrating their nefarious activities vehicle has been impounded.

“The victim has identified both the suspect and also the vehicle which they used in kidnapping him. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing.“





