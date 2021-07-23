Police Parade Gang Who Allegedly Killed Ex Gov Suswam’s Elder Brother In Nasarawa

Published:

The Nassarawa State Police Command on Friday paraded one Saalumun Waako, a member of the criminal gang allegedly responsible for the killing of Dr Terkula Suswan, the elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Senator Suswan’s elder brother was reported murdered on March 2, 2021, at Ayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State by gunmen.

Bola Longe, the Nassarawa State Commissioner of Police the suspected killer of Senator Suswan’s elder brother was parading with 68 other suspected criminals who were arrested by the police recently across the state.

CP Longe said, “Sequel to credible information at the disposal of the Police Command, which indicated that a group of robbers/assassins had concluded plans to strike at some locations within Karu LGA and eliminate their victims in the process.

“They intended carrying out this atrocious act around Uke, Nyanya Gwandara areas and along Keffi-Abuja express road.





“The Police Command raised a formidable team of detectives and operational personnel as a proactive step to prevent them from actualizing their aim and also arrest these criminal elements.

“A thorough search of the suspects’ vehicle and their criminal hide-out was conducted and the following exhibits recovered: Two Berreta Pistols, Three Volkswagen Golf cars which they admitted were bought from the proceeds of their nefarious activities and deployed for criminal activities.

CP Longe said the preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects Saalumun Waako was a member of the criminal gang responsible for the gruesome killing of one Terkula Suswam.





The Commissioner further added that the suspect (Saalumun Waako), who has also been on the wanted list of the Benue Police Command for offences ranging from kidnapping, homicide to armed robbery, has however been handed over to Benue State Police Command for further investigation.

Longe however said out of 68 suspected criminals arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command eight were armed robbers, five kidnappers, 38 cultists, two railway facilities vandals, among others.

