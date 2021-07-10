Police Commission Reinstates Officer Suspended, Remanded For Allegedly Having Affairs With Ex IGP Wife

Published:

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has reinstated a Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Iya Musa, who was suspended by a former Inspector-General of Police following a disagreement between him and his aides.

Musa, who was serving in the Yobe State Police Command, was said to have been facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behaviour to public and act unbecoming of a public officer.

The commission, who stated this in a statement by his spokesman on Friday, Ikechukwu Ani, did not disclose the name of the former IGP that suspended and remanded him in detention.

The statement reads: “The Officer in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied same while pleading for exculpation.

“He however recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence.

“The Commission was convinced after going through his representation that he was not guilty as charged and recalled him to work.”

Ani noted that the commission similarly approved the reinstatement of 21 other officers and directed the promotion of some of them and payment of salary arrears of others

Mohammed Musa had cried out then that the former IGP Adamu Mohammed was victmising him for allegedly having an affair with his wife

