Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper That Abducted Soldier

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested the suspected kidnapper of a soldier, Waliu Oloyede, at Odo-Pako Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Sango-Ota Divisional Police Officer, CSP Godwin Idehai.





The PPRO explained that the police were informed that vigilantes were having issues with a soldier at the Odo-pako area of Ota.

He said, “Upon the report, the DPO led his team to the scene, where the suspect, who was dressed in full military camouflage with the rank of W02, could not give a satisfactory account of himself.





“He was apprehended and brought to the station. The suspect was said to have attempted to snatch a dane gun from a vigilante.

“While in detention, the police got information that the suspect and others at large abducted W02 military officer around 11.30pm on July 16, 2021, and took him to their hideout in Alagbado, Lagos State, where he was stripped off his uniform. They also collected his identity card, three ATM cards and phone, before the victim escaped from them. It was the victim’s uniform that the suspect put on to commit another crime before he was arrested.”





Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. ,,

