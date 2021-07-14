Police Arrest More Suspects In The Murder Of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

Published:

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Wednesday disclosed that the police have arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Usifo Ataga.

Odumosu said this at a news conference and parade of 1,320 hoodlums and miscreants at the Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

He did not disclose the number of people arrested but said investigation was still ongoing.

Odumosu said the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”





