Pictures : T B Joshua's Wife, Children Pay Tribute To Late Prophet

The three daughters of late Prophet T B Joshua ,Serah ,Promise and Heart today pay gloring tributes to their late father

Led by their mother Mrs Evelyn Joshua ,the trio spoke eloquently at the Day of Tribute as part of activities marking the burial ceremony of the Pastor at Synagogue of All Nations on Tuesday

The event was attended by thousands of people drawn from all parts of the globe

Also at the ceremony was Brian Moshi who paid tribute to the memory of his father-in-law, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

According to him "He was a lion yet a lamb, a master yet a servant,"

