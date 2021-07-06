Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Pictures : T B Joshua's Wife, Children Pay Tribute To Late Prophet

Published: July 06, 2021


 The three daughters of late Prophet T B Joshua ,Serah ,Promise and Heart today pay gloring tributes to their late father 

Led by their mother Mrs Evelyn Joshua ,the trio spoke eloquently at the Day of Tribute as part of activities marking the burial ceremony of the Pastor at Synagogue of All Nations on Tuesday 

The event was attended by thousands of people drawn from all parts of the globe 








Also at the ceremony was Brian Moshi who paid tribute to the memory of his father-in-law, Prophet T.B. Joshua. 

According to him "He was a lion yet a lamb, a master yet a servant," 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: