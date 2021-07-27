Peep Into One Of Nigeria's Most Dangerous Kidnappers Den

Published:

This is a thick forest in Kurmi LGA of Taraba State where the remains of (Hafiz Modibbo Jauro Banyo) was found dumped and decomposing.

It's was earlier reported that (Hafiz Modibbo Jauro Banyo) was killed despite payment of ransom to a tune of millions of naira to his abductors.

Another thing, for his remains to be found in this thick forest hundreds of rescuers/searchers that made up of youths, vigilantes and other volunteers were organised/rented before yielding a fruitful result to recovered the decomposing parts after fourteen (14) days of searching and rescueing mission.

The thick forest houses several kidnappers camps with stretches between Sardauna, Bali, Takum LGAs and the neighboring Cameroun Republic. The forest is made up of thousands of hectares of land serving as wild animals and kidnappers safe heaven.

The size and the thickness of the forest makes it a suitable place for the murderous kidnappers to have hide outs and detentions camps for victims awaiting exchange with ransom or be killed if proves otherwise.

