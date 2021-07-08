Pandemonium As Imo Assembly Suspends Uche Ogbuagu,Five Others

Published:

There is pandemonium at the Imo State House of Assembly Thursday morning as six members were suspended over what it termed unparliamentary conducts.





Four lawmakers of the All progressives Congress APC and two members of the opposition Peoples democratic party were affected.





Among those suspended by the house are former leader of the house and member representing Ikeduru state constituency Uche Ogbuagu, member representing Obowo state constituency, Kennedy Ibe and member representing Oru West Dominic Ezerioha.





Others are Member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu, member representing Owerri North Philip Ejiogu and member representing Ihite uboma Onyemechi Njoku.





The house also removed the member representing Ideato North Arthur Egwim as the Chief whip of the house.

