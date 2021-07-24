Our Plane's Tyre Bursted On Landing In Ilorin Not Crashland...Air Peace ( See Video)

Published:

The management of Air Peace says its flight to Ilorin did not crash land as earlier reported but that the plane lost a tyre on landing

PRESS STATEMENT

The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to misleading online reports purporting that our Ilorin bound B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQR from Abuja, was involved in a crash in Ilorin, around 10am on July 23, 2021

For the records, no such thing happened. The reports misrepresented and exaggerated the facts. We can confirm that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a "minimal tyre burst" while taxing. This debunks all the mischievously headlined reports circulating online, which should be disregarded.

Our aircraft neither crashed nor crash landed in illorin or in any place for that matter. This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public.

It was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly. The tyres have, however, been fixed and aircraft is intact.

We condemn sensational publication of falsehood.

Air Peace is committed to providing peaceful connectivity across cities and relentlessly observes the highest standards of safety in its operations.





SIGNED

AIR PEACE MGT





