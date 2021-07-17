NSCDC Rescue 12-year-old Boy Kidnapped Inside Coffin In Kwara

Published:

The joint border patrol of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State has rescued a 12 year-old-boy, suspected to be a kidnap victim.

Tribune Online gathered that the kidnap victim was discovered inside a coffin covered with a white cloth in a vehicle by his abductors on Friday.

According to the spokesman of the NSCDC in the Kwara State command, Zaid Babawale, the operatives of the lmmigration Service, who were on a routine border patrol spotted an unmarked vehicle and stopped the driver who later took to his heel on sighting the officers, leaving the car.

“It was when the immigration officers searched the vehicle that they discovered a coffin and when they opened the coffin, a minor of about 12 years old was seen inside the casket, covered with white cloth,” Babawale explained.

He narrated further that the Immigration operatives alerted NSCDC and other security agencies involved in border patrol, saying that efforts are ongoing to arrest the two occupants of the vehicle said to be at large.

“The boy has been medically examined

Share This