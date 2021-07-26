Nnamdi Kanu's Court Coverage :Omoyele Sowore Released In Abuja

Published:

The convener of #RevolutionNow and publisher of SaharaReporters Omoyele Sowore earlier arrested in Abuja has been released by the police.

Omoyele who was arrested while covering the arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu was arrested by the Police for no reason

This was his post after the release

"I have been released by the Nigerian Police force and now at Federal High Court for a proceeding regarding 5 young persons illegally detained by the DSS for wearing #BuhariMustGo Tshirts to Dunamis Church. #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo"

Share This