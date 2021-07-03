Nnamdi Kanu Was Tortured For 8 Days In Kenya...Lawyer

Published:

Rearrested leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told his lawyer that he was actually arrested in Kenya, detained for eight days and tortured by the authorities there before he was extradited to Nigeria.The lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, met Kanu yesterday for the first time since he was brought to Nigeria on Sunday.Ejiofor had been granted permission earlier yesterday by the Department of State Security (DSS) to see him.But the Kenyan government, through its High Commissioner in Abuja, Dr. Wilfred Machage, yesterday vehemently denied involvement in the arrest and extradition of the IPOB leader.Machage dared anyone with facts of his country’s involvement in the matter to come forward with them.Ejiofor, in a statement on his Facebook wall yesterday after his meeting with Kanu, said his client was abducted by Kenya’s Special Police Force at the country’s International Airport on June 18.In the statement entitled ‘Update on meeting with MNK today, 2nd July 2021’, Ejofor said: “My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. “He was illegally detained for eight good DAYS in Kenya before being transferred to their Nigerian counterpart.“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian counterpart to take over.“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.“A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless (sic) prayers.Read Also: EL-Rufai: why FG treats Shekau, bandits differently from IPOB, Kanu“We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.“His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy may not be made public.“With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?“#freeMaziNnamdiKanu#”

