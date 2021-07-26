Nine Year Old Girl Arrested For Deliberately Burning Down N5bn Abuja Supermarket ( Watch Videos)

Published:

A nine old girl who allegedly burnt a supermarket estimated at N5bn has been arrested in Abuja

The girl was caught by a CCTV setting Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Lokogoma/Gudu junction, Abuja on fire.

The fire later spread and burnt the entire supermarket down.

The girl is still undergoing interrogation.

Watch video of her igniting the fire

Her interrogation

Update

CKN News has learnt that her Name is Joana Ogar, she was brought to the supermarket by her mother Mrs. Jane Ann Ogar with her other sister Judith Ogar.











