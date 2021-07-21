Nigerian Wins NBA MVP ,Leads Team To First Trophy In 50 Years

Published:

Nigerian-born Giannis Antetokounmpo has Powered his team to win their first NBA trophy in 50 Years





Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose parents are Nigerians delivered a historic 50-point performance when it mattered most in leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday.

When asked about what it means to him to represent the continent of Africa, as both of his parents are from Nigeria.

He said that he hoped his accomplishments could serve as a symbol to others of what is possible for anyone, no matter who you are or where you come from.

His words

"Obviously, I represent my country, both countries, Nigeria and Greece," Antetokounmpo said. "A lot of kids from there. But not just from Nigeria -- all Africa and all Europe.

"I know I'm a role model. But this should make every person, every kid, anybody around the world believe in their dreams. No matter whatever you feel when you're down, when you don't think it's going to happen for you or you might not make it in your career -- might be basketball, might be anything -- just believe in what you're doing and keep working.

"Don't let nobody tell you what you can be and what you cannot do. ... Just believe, man. I hope I give people around the world, from Africa, from Europe, hope that it can be done. It can be done.

Share This