Published:

Today, at the instance of the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Major General Faruk Yahaya, and in the spirit of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, a delegation visited the legendary veteran Hausa actor, Alhaji Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja in his residence to wish him well and speedy recovery

The actor during his days projected the Nigerian Army in positive with his TV Series shown on National TV

Share This