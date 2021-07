Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned Seven Indians and three Nigerians before a Federal High Court in Lagos for smuggling 43.1 kilogrammes of cocaine into the country.





The Indians arraigned were;

Shedrack Yurama

Singh Vikash

Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam

Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria

Mandal Surjeet Ashok

Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai

Barthwal Rohan Sunil.

Share This