Music Star Tiwa Savage Loses Father

Nigerian diva, Tiwa Savage, has announced the death of her father.

In a post on her verified Instagram page on Monday, the singer said her father died earlier in the day.

“Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K,” she wrote.

Not much is known about the situation that led to his death or his age.

