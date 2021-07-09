Muhammadu Buhari Offers Jega Fresh Appointment

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said Buhari also approved the appointment and reassignment of Chancellors to 42 federal universities.Two former Ministers, Prof Anthony Anwuka and Udoma Udo Udoma, were also appointed chairmen of governing councils.While Anwuka is to chair the council of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, Udoma will chair the council of Bayero University, Kano.Both Udoma and Anwuka served as ministers in the first term of Buhari.Other Chairmen of Councils are Prof Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo, University Of Abuja; Malam Adamu Fika, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria; Dr. Sonny Kuku, University Of Benin; Chief Ikechi Emenike, University Of Nigeria; Nsukka and Ballama Manu, University Of Maiduguri.Adamu also noted that the President approved the re-constitution of Governing Councils of 23 Federal universities and Inter-University Centres (IUCs) following the expiration of their tenures since 8th May, 2021.The minister said the Chancellors shall be presented to the University Community at an investiture ceremony to be organised during the next convocation ceremony.He said the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at the convocation.“The Chancellor shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees,” he said.The appointed Chancellors include HRM Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, the Tor Tiv (University of Benin), Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON, JP. Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University), Bauchi, HM Obi Ofala Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, (Ahmadu Bello University), Zaria and HRM Oba Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, (Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State).Others are HM, Oba Ewuare 11, Oba of Benin, (Bayero University, Kano),HRM King W S Joshua Igbugburu X, Con, Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom, (Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State), HRM Professor Joseph Chike Edozien. CFR, Asagba of Asaba, (Federal University Gashua, Yobe), HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammadu Abali Ibn Mohammed Idris, CON, Emir of Fika, (Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State).King Dandeson Douglas Jaja Jeki, Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, (Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina), HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, Emir of Gombe, (Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike) and HRH, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, Emir of Lafia, (Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa), among others.

