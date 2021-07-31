Motorcyclist Shot By Policeman In Osogbo Died At UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital

Published:

A 30-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Saheed Olabomi, allegedly shot by an anti-riot policeman in Osogbo, Osun State capital was on Friday night confirmed dead by the Authorities of the Osun State University Of Technology, Osogbo.

The deceased who gave up the ghost around 8.15 pm of the day, was said to have been deposited at the morgue of the teaching hospital.

Saheed has been in a coma and on a life support machine at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital since he was being hit by a stray bullet of the police last Tuesday and his family had been calling on the state government to intervene in ensuring that, adequate medical attention was given to him.





Confirming his death, the Public Relations Officer, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Mr Ayodele Adeyemo, said Olabomi died yesterday after surgery.

He, however, sympathised with the family of the deceased, describing the death as unfortunate.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday paid a visit to the victim of the gunshot injuries who was reportedly hit by a stray bullet after a police officer allegedly shot to disperse people at a traffic scene around Oke-Onitea area, Osogbo in the afternoon of the day when the incident happened.

