Military Plane Crash: I Dreamt Of The Crash...Air Force Pilot Narrates

Fl. Lt A. Dairo who ejected and escaped from bandits after his jet was shot while on a mission in the skies of Zamfara state, has given a graphic details of the incidence, concluding that it was all made possible because of his strong belief in Almighty God.





In the submission which was made viral on social media platforms, the combat pilot who indicated that he had a premonition of the encounter days before the Nigerian military assigned him on the mission, said that the bandits were as ruthless as the dreaded Boko Haram and wondered why they should still be referred to as ‘bandits’.





His testimony reads: “Thank you so much, everybody. I’m indebted to Bro Ekele and bro Olagbende, and everyone on this platform.

