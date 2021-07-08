Mercy Eke Regrets Having A Romance With Ike Onyema

Published:

BBNaija star Mercy Eke has regretted getting involved with her ex-lover, Ike Onyema, while in the house.Mercy spoke about what she would have done differently if there was a chance to go back into the house.The reality star and video vixen in an interview stated that although she was herself throughout her stay in the Big Brother House, the one thing she would have changed if given a chance to go back into the house would be to stay away from relationships with males.The BBNaija Pepper Dem winner was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Ike Onyema.Their ship has however since hit the rock due to irreconcilable differences and Mercy stated the only thing she’d do differently if she were to go back into the house is never to get involved with any male housemate.Lambo said: “If I go back to the house I will be the same person because I was real. Maybe this time I will not have anything to do with any male housemate”.

