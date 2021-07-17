Meet The Nigerian Who Co-designed iPhone & iPad's XL Sensor

Published:

This is Ndubuisi Ekekwe (born 1st July 1975), a native of Ovim in Abịa State and a world renowned tech guru. He .

He is a first class graduate of FUTO Owerri. He holds two doctoral and four master's degrees including PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the John Hopkins University USA.

He is the founder of First Atlantic Semiconductors & Microelectronics, Africa's top systems company. He is a player in the US semiconductor industry where he develops innovative microchip and invented a microcontroller for medical robots.

Ndubuisi Ekekwe was named in 2020 by Guardian Newspaper as one of 60 Nigerians in 60 years making "Nigeria Lives Matter".

