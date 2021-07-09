Man Found Dead In Hotel After Marathon Sex With Wife's Sales Girl

Published:

A twenty-six-year old sales girl, (Name withheld) who allegedly followed her boss husband to an hotel at Odibo Extention in Igbudu market area of Warri South Local Council area that led to a sex romp which later claimed the life of the man has been arrested by the police in Delta.

The deceased, who is in his early 40s and simply identified as; Okpako, was reported to have become unconscious at about 6: 45pm on Tuesday after a marathon sex with his mistress in his hotel room.

The cry for help by the mistress which attracted the attention of the hotel management who tried to resuscitate him but could not as the first aide administered on him was an effort in futility.

The incident later threw the entire area into a state of pandemonium as the residents of the area trooped out in their large number to have glimpse of the sex romp that went sour.

Efforts to bring him back to life by sympathizers who later rushed him to a nearby hospital however did not yield any result as he was confirmed dead on arrival by the hospital management.

It was gathered that the deceased later identified as the Chairman of Mile2 line in Igbudu market where his wife also owned a shop, died as a result of sex enhancing performance overdose drugs he took prior to the meeting time with his wife’s sales girl.

Finding revealed that the deceased who arrived the hotel some minutes after his lover had checked into the room, became unconscious hours after he reportedly joined his lover in the room.

It was alleged that the deceased had been dating the girl for sometime before the unfortunate incident took place.

It was further gathered that the girlfriend was detained by the hotel management and handed over to police operatives from ‘B’ Division in Warri.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said police at the ‘B Division’ police unit I’m Warri are already investigating the matter.

He disclosed that the girl is already in the custody of the police and being interrogated to throw more lights on what transpired before and during the time they were together.

Share This