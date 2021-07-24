LG Election:Sanwo-Olu, Wife, Cast Vote At Ikoyi

Published:

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke at about 11.04 cast their votes at Ward E, polling Unit 019, Femi Okunnu/Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Govrnment Area, LCDA, Ikoyi Lagos, amid low turn out of voters.

The duo, who arrived the Ward 09, Polling Unit after at about 11 M due to late arrival of ad-hoc staff of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, voted at 11:05am having been accredited by the presiding officer of LASIEC, for the Unit, Mr. Bamigbade Rasak Temitope.

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to residents and all registered eligible voters to come out and exercise their voting rights and vote for their choice of candidates.

He also commended LASIEC officials on the peaceful conduct of the exercise so far.

