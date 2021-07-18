Leave My Domain Or I'll Marry You Off Within 30 Days..LG Chairman Warns Harlots

Published:

Gwaram council area of Jigawa is ramping its fight against prostitution with an ultimatum for commercial sex workers to vacate in 30 days or be ready to be married off.



Sex workers not indigenous to the area will be repatriated to their states.

Those indigenous to the area who are ready to give up their business of sex work should be ready to be married.



They are to present names of their suitors before the 30-day deadline.



The Chairman of Gwaram, Zaharadden Abubakar, said the “council is ready to take care of the wedding responsibilities of indigenous sex workers that are ready to give up the trade.”

At a meeting with a delegation of Sara community, a popular weekly market in the local government, Abubakar ordered all the commercial sex workers operating in the area to present names of their clients to the local government authority before expiration of the dateline.



While he disclosed that the council had mobilised the police ahead of the repatriation of non-indigenous sex workers to their states of origin, Abubakar said the “council is ready to take care of the wedding responsibilities of indigenous sex workers that are ready to give up the trade.



He also directed the immediate closure of all clubs and beer parlour in the local government area.



Abubakar said the move was aimed at tackling immorality in the local government.

Share This