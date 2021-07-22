Lawyer in EFCC’s Net For Allegedly Forging Bail Documents

Published:

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Ewa Okpo Edmund, popularly known as ' Street Lawyer' for allegedly presenting forged medical report to procure the bail of his client, Noble Dainge Tamunoateli (a.k.a. Frederick Collins) an alleged internet fraudster currently under prosecution on charges bordering on criminal impersonation and possession of over N14 million suspected to be proceed of crime.





The offence is contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc ) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 ( 2 ) ( b ) ( iv ) of the same Act.





On receiving the bail documents, operatives of the Commission proceeded to University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to verify the authenticity of the medical report which looked suspicious as the defendant had undergone several medical checks, including Covid-19 test and had never shown any sign of ulcer as indicated in the report.





The report from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital indicated clearly that the positive ‘H-Pilori’ test report attached to the bail application of Tamunoateli did not emanate from the hospital.





It also stated that Tamunoateli has never been a patient at the hospital, and that the doctor that signed the forged medical report was not a staff of UNCTH.

