LAGOS STATE APC PETITIONED, GROUP ALLEGES SUBVERSION OF THE CONSTITUTION

A group known as concerned APC Progressives based in Lagos has written a strongly worded petition to the APC National Caretaker Committee in Abuja against the Chairman of the Lagos State APC Chapter Alhaji Tunde Balogun alleging anti-party activities, subversion of the provision of the Constitution and indulging in actions capable of eroding the core values of the party in Nigeria.

The petition signed by Kabir Onalapo, Chairman and

Olajide Olukogbe, the Secretary said they considered it “expedient” and “imperative” to bring these infraction to the knowledge of the Party which, according to them “if left unattended, will thwart the overall efforts of the National Body in deepening democracy in Nigeria.

The petitioners charged that whereas Local Government elections can only be validly held in the recognised 20 Local Government Councils in Lagos State, it would amount to total disregard of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria if the National Body of the All Progressives Party is dealing with Lagos on the grounds of 20 Local Government Councils and the Lagos Chapter of the Party on its own volition is dealing within itself based on 57 Local Government Councils.

“If this is allowed without the party at the National level taking urgent steps to correct the anomaly it might grievously affect and undermine the existence of the political party in the state” they alleged.

They stated that if LAISEC goes ahead to conduct any Local Government election as stated on July 24, 2021, it would not only violate the core values of the Party but also the section of the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria which recognises only 20 Local Government Councils for Lagos State as against the much flaunted 57 Local Government Councils.

The group reminded the APC CaretakerCommittee Chairman, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, that it would amount to travesty of Justice and an act of impunity of the ruling political party at the National level which usually acts in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution in all States of the Federation to allow the political party at the State level to behave otherwise.

They therefore urged the National Body to prevail on the Governor of Lagos State to advise LAISEC to conduct election only in the constitutionally recognised 20 Local Government Councils and desist from conducting election in the 57 Local Government Councils to avoid National embarrassment for the Party.

