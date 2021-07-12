Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol Season Six, N30m ,SUV

Published:

Kingdom has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol season 6.

Kingdom and Francis were the two contestants in the finale of the show.

As the winner, Kindgom walkes away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal (3 music videos included).

He would also have an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, DSTV explorer fully installed with 12months premium subscription and a wide range of Tecno products.

