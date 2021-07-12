Monday, 12 July 2021

Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol Season Six, N30m ,SUV

Kingdom has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol season 6.

Kingdom and Francis were the two contestants in the finale of the show.

As the winner, Kindgom walkes away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal (3 music videos included).

He would also have an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, DSTV explorer fully installed with 12months premium subscription and a wide range of Tecno products.


