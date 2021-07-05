Kidnappers Kill APC Chieftain's Police Escort , Driver

Published:

The police escort was reportedly attached to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Chief Michael Johnny.

Sources claimed his wife was target of the attack, which occurred at about 11:12am.



She was reportedly said to be attending a church service when the suspects struck.

Witnesses claimed the hoodlums operated in a yellow Lexus SUV.



“The Police escort was shot in the head, while the driver was shot in the belly,” a tricycle rider said.

The service rifle was recovered at the scene of incident and in custody of the police, The Nation learnt.



Acting Delta spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident and doused speculations the woman was kidnapped.

