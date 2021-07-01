Kano Islamic Police Hisbah Bans Use Of Mannequins To Display Cloths By Tailors,Fashion Designers

Published:

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned the use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners in the state.

Hisbah Commander-in-Chief, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Ibn Sina said the use of mannequins by tailors, boutique owners and others contravenes the provision of Islamic injunctions.

He added that the agency would educate them on how Islam frowns on the use of mannequins and send its officials to apprehend and prosecute offenders.

The statement read, “Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam.

“We have divided Kano into five areas for the monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state.”

Despite public condemnation, the destruction of beer and other alcoholic beverages by Hisbah has continued in some northern states.

For instance, in November 2020, about 1,975,000 bottles of beer estimated at N200 million were confiscated and destroyed by the security outfit in Kano State.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

They have also been seizing tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenets of Islam.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.





