The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, Muhuyi Rimingado, for one month.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s had plotted to remove the anti-corruption boss, following probe into contracts suspected to be awarded to the governor’s family.





But in its sitting today, the House of Assembly hinged its decision to suspend Mr Rimingado for rejecting an accountant sent to his office.

