Julius Berger Set To Divert Traffic On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has announced a major road diversion on Lagos–Shagamu Expressway to allow for detailed work on sections of the project.

According to the Project Team for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the expressway, there will be traffic diversion at two locations of the expressway for the continuation of the ongoing bridge works at Eldorado and Lotto Junction, respectively.

Phase 1 will include temporary diversion of traffic on Ibadan bound carriageway, from a section before Eldorado, CH 37+500 to a section after Eldorado, CH 37+900 (400m stretch).

This will take place between July 26, 2021, and July 30, 2021, for the installation of cross beams on both sides of the expressway, after which both sides of the expressway will be reopened to traffic.

In addition, beginning from August 9, 2021, through to November 9, 2021, Phase 2 of the diversion will be implemented for the installation of deck slabs, parapets and hand railings on both sides of the Eldorado Flyover.

Also, effective from July 30, 2021, Lagos bound traffic will be diverted to the Ibadan bound carriageway, from a section before Lotto Junction, CH 24+800 to a section at Deeper Life Conference Centre, CH 23+800, with two lanes each in opposite direction using temporary median dividers.

It said the purpose of the diversion is to allow for the safe installation of cross beams, bridge deck slabs and parapets on the ongoing bridge works on the Ibadan bound carriageway, which will last for 12 weeks.





According to the Head of Media Relations Office of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Prince Moses Duku, the LSE Project Team, being conscious of the road traffic implications of the intended works on road users plying this strategic and ever-busy expressway, had finalised plans to put mitigating measures in place ahead of the commencement of works.

Such mitigating measures will include, display of advanced warning signs for road narrowing and for necessary speed restriction, he said.





Duku further stated that the Julius Berger LSE Project Team would provide Flagmen and suitable illuminated diversion points at night, including flashing lights and sufficient reflective road signs.

He also said that the emergency response crew would be on standby for 24/7 emergency response services with well-established lines of communication between various agencies including the Nigerian Police, FRSC, TRACE and other relevant stakeholders that have emergency response teams.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Duku added, has developed the diversion plans in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders including the Nigerian Police, FRSC and TRACE.

“As is the usual professional procedure of Julius Berger, the diversions to be implemented will be to the highest traffic management and safety standard.

“Nevertheless, it is essential that all persons using the expressway should reasonably obey all road traffic rules and proceed in a manner that is safe and considerate for the benefit of all road users,” he added

Share This