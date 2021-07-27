Jonathan Hails Obi At 60, Describes Him As A Sincere Patriot, Committed To Nation Building

Published:

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has hailed Mr. Peter Obi on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a sincere patriot, deeply committed to nation building.

Obi, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, marked his 60th birthday on July 19, 2021.

In his congratulatory message, Jonathan stated that Obi’s attainment of the diamond age in good health, high moral standards and great esteem calls for celebration and thanksgiving to God.

Describing Obi as one who is truly committed to the peace, unity and progress of the nation, Jonathan said: “Okwute, you are a seasoned administrator and exemplary leader whose enviable footprints in politics and industry set you apart as a sincere patriot deeply committed to nation building.

“As an advocate of development planning, you laid a solid foundation for socio-economic progression and sustainable growth in Anambra, while serving as the Governor of the State. You are also a successful industrialist, who stands out as a worthy role model for the youths in hard work, humility and consummate entrepreneurship.”

He prayed God to bless and strengthen Obi and position him for loftier service to Nigeria and humanity in general

