Imo State First Lady Intervenes For A Widow Whose House Was Destroyed By Her Brother-in-law

Published:

Few days ago, a video of a young widow, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Okechi circulated online where she narrated how her brother-in-law demolished her house thereby rendering her homeless.

Touched by her ordeals, the first of Imo State, Her Excellency Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma on hearing about the unfortunate ordeals of the widow promptly intervened.





Through her humanitarian foundation, The GoodHope Flourish Foundation (GHFF) in liaison with the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups (MWAVG) in a swift reaction provided her with a conducive accommodation, fully paid with some financial assistance to enable her cater for herself and children, in the meantime.

The first Lady ordered for a complaint which has been properly lodged on the matter which will be thoroughly investigated to unravel the true position and actors in the case and also instructed the department of Woman Affairs/Widowhood, MWAVG, to follow up on the issue to a logical conclusion.

Source: Ambrose Nwogwugwu

Share This