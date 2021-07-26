IGBO LEADERS TO STORM EBONYI STATE TO ASSESS GOV UMAHI'S DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS ( Watch Video)

Published:

The Media team of the Ministry of Information and State Orientation is enthused to receive the cream of Igbo leaders to Ebonyi State on a project tour in respect of the wonderful developmental accomplishments of the Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha).

We have recorded shared testimonies by Nigerian leaders on the unprecedented transformational hallmarks of Governor Umahi.

This spured the recent move by some leaders in Igboland to see for themselves, the life transforming projects in the State being showcased in different media platforms.

Ebonyi State Salt of the Nation is therefore set to receive our esteemed Igbo leaders on Wednesday 28th July 2021. It is expected that Igbo personalities like:

1.Senator joy Emordi,

2.Professor ABC Nwosu,

3.Chief Onyema Ugochukwu,

4. Iyom Josephine Anenih,

5. Sen Ojeligbo Ben Obi, will be in Ebonyi State on an official visit on wednesday 28th July,2021

Thanks to our dear Governor and Chairman South East Governors Forum,His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha).

MOI&SO..... Building a City of David





