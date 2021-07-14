I Wonder Why Nigerians Accept Me Even Though I'm Not Rich ..Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wonders why Nigerians accepted and voted for him “despite not being rich”.





Buhari made the comment on Tuesday when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26 by the house of representatives.





The report was submitted by a team of lawmakers led by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the lower chamber.





Recalling the support he got during his presidential campaign, Buhari said he knew he needed to serve Nigerians to the best of his ability.





“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was. People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too,” Buhari said.





“I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”





The president further said that Nigerians are lucky and should congratulate themselves despite the challenges posed to tear the country apart.





He urged leaders to respect the people, from the lowest to the highest, “so that it becomes a duty to them (the people) to pay back to the leadership”.





Respect for the people, according to the president, should come in allowing them “to choose who they like as their leaders, irrespective of political party or religion”.

