I Am The Richest Actor In Nigeria..Zubby Michael Boasts

Actor Zubby Michael has declared himself the richest actor in the Nigerian movie industry.





The actor who made the claim during an interview on Broadway TV, said a check he conducted made him realize that he recently made N102m from acting.





According to Zubby Michael, he now has to give out N10.2m to people because he doesn't pay tithes or go to church. He added;





“For now, I’m the richest actor and the last time I checked I make money more than other actors.





”Honestly, I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now and I’m not saying it from a place of pride, Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa for now.”

