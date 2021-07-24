Half Nude Pictures Of Veteran Actress Clarion Chukwuma Condemned By Her Fans

Published:

58 years mother of four and veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwura has gone semi nude in her latest pictures

The mother of Music video producer Clarence Peters said she decided to expose her body because of spiritual directive

Her action has been condemned by Nigerians and most of her fans across the globe who felt at her age ,she ought to have outgrown such behaviours

But the actress seemed unmoved by their reactions

Clarion was a former mistress to Afro Juju Star Sir Shina Peters whom she had Clarence for and later got married to the younger brother of late Chief M K O Abiola

Some fans also felt it is a free world and that she is free to live her life anyway she prefers

