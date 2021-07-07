Haiti President Assassinated At His Private Residence

Published:

President Jovenel Moise of Haiti has been assassinated.

According to a statement from the office of Claude Joseph, interim prime minister of Haiti, Moise was killed overnight at his private residence.

“He was fatally wounded by a group of unidentified men, some of whom were speaking Spanish,” the statement said.

The gunmen were said to have broke into Moise’s residence at about 1am on Wednesday.

The PM called for calm in the country, saying “police and armed forces are in control of the situation”.





Share This